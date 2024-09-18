Stanley Cup champion Panthers getting back to work, insisting it’s time to look forward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Stanley Cup is still making its championship tour of South Florida. It was on a basketball court with the Miami Heat this week, is going somewhere else on Thursday and there’s a few more appearances to make after that. So, in some respects, the party that comes with winning the NHL title is still going strong. That is, except at the Florida Panthers’ practice facility. The champs are back to work. Florida opens training camp on Thursday and coach Paul Maurice is making this much clear: It’s time to start building for the next title run, not time to keep reveling in the title run that was completed in June.

