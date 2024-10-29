Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers arrive in Finland. And the 4 Finns on the team are thrilled

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — For the next few days, the Florida Panthers will have the chance to enjoy some salmon soup whenever they’d like. Chocolates will be consumed. Sauna visits are encouraged. There’s talk of jumping into a lake. And sometimes, they’ll play hockey. The Stanley Cup champions landed in Finland on Tuesday. It’s the homeland of captain Aleksander Barkov and three other Panthers. They’ll play two games there against the Dallas Stars later this week, but the first few hours after the flight landed was mostly about getting settled and sampling delicacies.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.