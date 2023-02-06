Stanley Cup champion Avalanche steadily returning to health

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are steadily returning to health as they make a playoff push. Defenseman Bowen Byram is back, along with forward Valeri Nichushkin. Defense Josh Manson is close and captain Gabriel Landeskog may soon begin skating with the team. He’s yet to play this season. Darren Helm is progressing as well. To weather the injury storm, Colorado has relied on 39 different skaters this season. That’s tied for the most in a single season since the team relocated to Denver in 1995.

