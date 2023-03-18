Stanford’s VanDerveer, McPhee-McCuin of Ole Miss keep giving

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — The top-seeded Stanford women’s basketball team (29-5) takes on No. 9 seed Ole Miss (24-8) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night for a spot at next weekend’s Sweet Sixteen in the Seattle Regional.Stanford star Cameron Brink returned to the practice floor and is expected to play Sunday after missing a 92-49 first-round win against 16th-seeded Sacred Heart on Friday because of a stomach bug. Ole Miss delivered a defensive gem getting past No. 9 seed Gonzaga 71-48 on Friday night to advance out of the first round after last year’s exit in the opener while back on the NCAA stage for the first time in 15 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.