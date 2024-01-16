Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer on cusp of passing Coach K for most wins in college basketball history

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer can become college basketball’s all-time wins leader this week when the Cardinal face Oregon and Oregon State at home. The Hall of Fame coach already has the most victories in women’s basketball. She sits one win behind former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski’s record of 1,202 for the most ever. Sitting seven wins behind VanDerveer is UConn coach Geno Auriemma. The ninth-ranked Huskies have had to find ways to reinvent themselves again after another rash of season-ending injuries changed the roster that Auriemma expected to have.

