Stanford’s special teams help key 41-7 win over Cal Poly

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tiger Bachmeier had a 90-yard punt return for touchdown in the third quarter, sparking Stanford to a 41-7 win over Cal Poly. Ashton Daniels passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while back-up quarterback Justin Lamson ran for a score to help Stanford to its first home victory under second-year coach Troy Taylor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.