Stanford’s Quinn Mathews shakes off critics of his 156-pitch outing in super regional game

Thanks for your concern. That was Quinn Mathews’ message to people who criticized Stanford coach David Esquer for allowing him to throw a career-high 156 pitches in a super regional game against Texas. Mathews went out for the ninth inning even though his team had a five-run lead in what became an 8-3 win Sunday. Esquer was called abusive for putting so much wear on Mathews’ arm and potentially jeopardizing his pro career. Mathews said he is appreciative of reporters who wrote and talked about him and that he’s blessed they care about his well-being and health.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.