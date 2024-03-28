Stanford’s Cameron Brink comes home for March Madness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For Cameron Brink, one benefit to playing near home in the NCAA Tournament is the home cooking. The Stanford All-American is back in the Portland area where she won a pair of state championships in high school. The second-seeded Cardinal face No. 3 North Carolina State on Friday in a Sweet 16 game. On Wednesday, she got to enjoy her grandma’s pot roast. But on Thursday she was back to work for the Cardinal, who are making their 29th Sweet 16 appearance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.