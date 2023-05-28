Stanford women take NCAA rowing championship with wins in varsity eight and second varsity eight

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) — Stanford won the varsity eight and second varsity eight to win its first NCAA rowing championship in 14 years. The Cardinal, who finished second to Texas the last two seasons, also won their only other championship in 2009 at Cooper River Park. Both crews beat Pac-12 rival Washington to the finish line, marking the second wins at both levels in school history. The Cardinal totaled 129 points. Washington was second in the team race with 120 points, followed by Princeton at 113.

