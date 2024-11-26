Stanford visits San Jose State in the regular season finale for both teams

San Jose State looks to rebound from back-to-back losses against ranked teams and clinch a third straight winning season in the first meeting against Stanford since 2013. The Cardinal have won six straight in the series and 10 of the last 11. The Spartans last win over the Cardinal came in 2006 in the last time they hosted Stanford. The Cardinal need to win the finale to avoid a fourth straight nine-loss season.

