Stanford, UCLA to meet for NCAA title in women’s golf

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford and UCLA are rivals in the Pac-12 and now face each other with an NCAA title on the line in women’s golf. They won quarterfinal and semifinal matches at La Costa to reach the championship match. Stanford is going for its second title in three years and came into the team matches as the No. 1 seed. UCLA has three NCAA titles, but never in match play. The Bruins last won a title in women’s golf in 2011. Stanford knocked off Southern California, atoning for a loss to USC last year. UCLA had no trouble against Oregon.

