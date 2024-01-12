Stanford trio help Cardinal hold off Oregon State 88-84 in OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Kanaan Carlyle scored 22 points, Brandon Angel scored 19 and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime and Maxime Raynaud added a double-double to help Stanford hold off Oregon State 88-84. Tyler Bilodeau’s jumper gave the Beavers (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12 Conference) a 76-75 lead with 3:28 remaining in the extra period. Carlyle made the second of two free throws to tie the game, Angel hit from beyond the arc and the Cardinal (8-7, 3-2) stayed in front over the final 2:49. Jordan Pope led Oregon State with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.