Stanford travels to Hawaii with a revamped tempo offense under new coach Troy Taylor

Stanford will be making its debut under new coach Troy Taylor, who takes over a team that went 3-9 a year ago (1-8 conference) and was picked by Pac-12 media to finish last this fall. The Cardinal have won nine of the last 12 season openers. Hawaii is coming off a 38-25 loss at Vanderbilt in its opener and has not won a game against a Power 5 opponent since a 31-28 win over Oregon State in Honolulu on Sept. 7, 2019. Stanford’s revamped tempo offense will look to establish a rhythm against a Hawaii defense that limited Vanderbilt to fewer than 300 total yards.

