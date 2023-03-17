Stanford star Cameron Brink out of NCAA opener with illness

By The Associated Press
Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) drives to the basket between UCLA forward Emily Bessoir (11) and guard Charisma Osborne (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chase Stevens]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford star Cameron Brink is out for the top-seeded Cardinal in their NCAA Tournament opener because of a non-COVID illness. The school made the announcement about 50 minutes before Friday’s tipoff against 16th-seeded Sacred Heart at Maples Pavilion. Stanford said the junior forward’s status is day-to-day. Brink is the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker. The school’s career blocks leader, the 6-foot-4 Brink is averaging 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. She has blocked 111 shots, ranking second-best in the nation.

