Stanford star Cameron Brink bypasses extra year, declares for 2024 WNBA draft

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford star Cameron Brink will finish her collegiate career this season and enter the WNBA draft. The nation’s No. 1-ranked shot blocker announced her decision on social media two days after Stanford lost 74-61 to Southern California in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game in Las Vegas. Brink could have returned for a fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to athletes competing during the interruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. She says she is excited for the next chapter but still has “so much to accomplish” at Stanford.

