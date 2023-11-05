Stanford shuts down high-scoring Washington State in 10-7 victory

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Stanford kicker Joshua Karty hit the go-ahead field goal with less than 6 minutes left, and the Stanford defense shut out Washington State in the second half in a gritty 10-7 victory. The Cardinal snapped a six-game losing streak to the Cougars in the last Pac-12 Conference matchup between these longtime league foes. Washington State lost its fifth straight game after starting the season 4-0 and reaching No. 13 in The AP Top 25 poll.

