Stanford shuts down high-scoring Washington State in 10-7 victory

By JOSH WRIGHT The Associated Press
Stanford cornerback Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, bottom, and defensive lineman Tobin Phillips, right, tackle Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak]

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Stanford kicker Joshua Karty hit the go-ahead field goal with less than 6 minutes left, and the Stanford defense shut out Washington State in the second half in a gritty 10-7 victory. The Cardinal snapped a six-game losing streak to the Cougars in the last Pac-12 Conference matchup between these longtime league foes. Washington State lost its fifth straight game after starting the season 4-0 and reaching No. 13 in The AP Top 25 poll.

