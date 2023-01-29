Stanford routs Cal 75-46 for 4th straight win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 15 points, Harrison Ingram had 14 and Stanford rolled to a 75-46 victory over California for its fourth straight win. Isa Silva’s 3-pointer just before halftime gave the Cardinal a 31-20 halftime lead. Stanford pulled away early in the second half with 19-7 run, capped by Michael Jones’ 3-pointer, and led 55-31 with 11:09 remaining. Ingram also had one of his two dunks during the stretch. The Cardinal’s largest lead was 37 points with 2:42 to play. Sam Alajiki scored 13 points to lead Cal (3-18, 2-18 Pac-12).

