Stanford rallies from 29-point deficit, beats Colorado 46-43 in 2nd overtime on Karty field goal

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Stanford place kicker Joshua Karty (43) connects for a field goal as Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter defends to end the second half of an NCAA college football game and send it to overtime on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Joshua Karty connected on a 31-yard field goal in the second overtime after tying the game in regulation,  Elic Ayomanor had a school-record 294 yards receiving and Stanford rallied from a 29-point halftime deficit for a 46-43 victory over Colorado early Saturday. It was the largest blown lead in Colorado history. Safety Alaka’i Gilman picked off a floating Shedeur Sanders pass in the end zone to set the stage for Karty, who drilled a 46-yarder with no time left in regulation.

