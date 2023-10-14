Stanford rallies from 29-point deficit, beats Colorado 46-43 in 2nd overtime on Karty field goal

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Joshua Karty connected on a 31-yard field goal in the second overtime after tying the game in regulation, Elic Ayomanor had a school-record 294 yards receiving and Stanford rallied from a 29-point halftime deficit for a 46-43 victory over Colorado early Saturday. It was the largest blown lead in Colorado history. Safety Alaka’i Gilman picked off a floating Shedeur Sanders pass in the end zone to set the stage for Karty, who drilled a 46-yarder with no time left in regulation.

