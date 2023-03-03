Stanford pulls away early in 2nd, beats Oregon State 83-60

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Spencer Jones scored 25 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Stanford to an 83-60 victory over Oregon State. Jones was 10 of 16 from the floor. Brandon Angel added 15 points for Stanford (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12), which shot 30 of 51 overall and 12 of 21 from long range. Maxime Raynaud scored 13 points and Harrison Ingram added 10. Jordan Pope and Tyler Bilodeau scored 11 points apiece for Oregon State (10-20, 4-15), which shot just 7 of 28 (25%) from the floor in the second half.

