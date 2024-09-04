Stanford looks to avoid 0-2 start when the Cardinal host FCS-level Cal Poly

Stanford coach Troy Taylor seeks his first home win in two seasons with the Cardinal when he faces FCS-level Cal Poly. Stanford is coming off a season-opening 34-27 loss to TCU. The Cardinal seek to avoid starting 0-2 for just the second time in the past 18 seasons. They lost their first two games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season when they only played conference foes. The Mustangs lost their opener 27-21 to San Diego and are looking to take advantage of a rare opportunity against an FBS-level opponent.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.