Stanford hosts Virginia Tech in the first ACC home game for the Cardinal

Virginia Tech looks to rebound from a crushing late loss at Miami last week and give the Hokies their first conference win of the season. Stanford hosts its first ACC game after splitting a two-game road trip at Syracuse and Clemson. The Cardinal have lost nine straight home games against FBS opponents and 15 of the last 16. They won their only previous meeting with Virginia Tech with a 40-12 victory in the 2011 Orange Bowl.

