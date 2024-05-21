Stanford holds on to beat Arizona State 8-7 at Pac-12 Tournament, snapping a 10-game losing streak

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Malcolm Moore and Jimmy Nati each had three RBIs in an eight-run fourth inning and No. 8 seed Stanford ended a 10-game losing streak with an 8-7 victory over fifth-seeded Arizona State to begin the final Pac-12 Tournament. Stanford which had lost 11 of its last 12 and 26 of 38 overall, continues round-robin play on Wednesday against Oregon State. The Cardinal will have to win the tournament to get in a fourth straight NCAA Tournament. Arizona State goes against Oregon State on Thursday. Moore opened the scoring in the fourth with a solo home run and he added a two-run shot later in the inning for an 8-0 lead. Nati cleared the bases with a drive that rolled to the wall.

