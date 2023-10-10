Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer laments ‘heartbreaking’ breakup of Pac-12

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer says it’s “heartbreaking” and “a nightmare” for the Cardinal to be leaving the Pac-12. Stanford is leaving for the Atlantic Coast Conference after this season, one of 10 schools in the conference that are going elsewhere. VanDerveer has led Stanford since 1985. The Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer is the winningest coach in the history of the sport. Fellow Pac-12 coaches say they were motivated to join the conference by the desire to compete with her. They also say she’s been a mentor and a friend.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.