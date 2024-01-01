Stanford closes out nonconference play with a 98-38 rout of Morgan State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 18 points, five rebounds and six blocked shots to lead No. 9 Stanford to a 98-38 win over Morgan State. Elena Bosgana had 14 points and six rebounds, and Hannah Jump added 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting as Stanford (11-1) won its seventh straight home game. Laila Fair led Morgan State (4-9) with eight points and eight rebounds. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer won her 1,198th career game, moving five wins away from the all-time record for career victories in college basketball (men’s or women’s) held by former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.