Stanford, Cal ready for cross-country flights this football season in their new ACC home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stanford and California are ready for the challenges that will come with cross-country travel for football games in their new Atlantic Coast Conference home this fall. The schools join SMU as new arrivals to the league. They landed in the ACC after the Pac-12 disintegrated as a power conference with teams leaving for other leagues. Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza called it a “scary” time while Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels called it “unsettling.” The plan for the ACC west-coast members is to travel a day earlier for those road games for extra time to prepare in the new time zone.

