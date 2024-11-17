Stanford beats No. 22 Louisville 38-35 on walk-off field goal

STANFORD, Calif (AP) — Emmet Kenney made a career-long 52-yard field goal as time expired to give Stanford a 38-35 victory over No. 22 Louisville on Saturday, ending the Cardinal’s six-game losing streak. Down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Stanford (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) tied it on Emmett Mosley V’s two touchdown passes, the second a 25-yarder from backup quarterback Justin Lamson with 45 seconds left. After forcing a turnover on downs, Stanford got the ball at its own 45, then benefited from two penalties. Louisville (6-4, 4-3) was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after a short swing pass, putting Stanford in position for the field goal. Kenney lined up for a 57-yard kick, but Louisville’s Quincy Riley was offside. Kenney then split the uprights.

