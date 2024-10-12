Stanford and Notre Dame resume play after lighting delay with No. 11 Irish up 42-7 after 3 quarters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 11 Notre Dame and Stanford resumed play after a lightning delay of about an hour with the Fighting Irish leading 42-7 after three quarters Saturday. Riley Leonard was 16 of 22 for 229 yards and three touchdowns for the Fighting Irish (4-1). He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Eli Raridon late in the third quarter. Stanford is 2-3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.