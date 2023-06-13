Stanford advances to 3rd straight College World Series

By The Associated Press
Stanford's Drew Bowser (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to score the winning run against Texas in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2023. Stanford won 7-6. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Avelar]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Drew Bowser hit a routine fly that Texas outfielders couldn’t find in the twilight sky, allowing Alberto Rios to score the game-winning run from second, and Stanford edged the Longhorns 7-6 to advance to its third straight College World Series. Rios was nearly thrown out at second for the third out of the ninth after his long fly to left hit off the wall. Texas almost got out of the inning again when Bowser hit a high fly, but it dropped about 15 feet from outfielder Dylan Campbell. Stanford (44-18) will play top-seeded Wake Forest on Saturday in the College World Series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.