Stanek guaranteed $4M by Mariners, can earn $2M in performance bonuses

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Ryne Stanek is guaranteed $4 million in his one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners and can earn $2 million in performance bonuses for games pitched and games finished. Stanek can make $750,000 for games as part of the deal announced Saturday: $250,000 each for 50, 60 and 70. He could earn $1.25 million for games finished: $250,000 apiece for 20 and each additional five through 40. A 32-year-old right-hander, Stanek was 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA last season for Houston after going 2-1 with a 1.15 ERA in 2022 for the Astros.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.