Standout slalom skier Manuel Feller denies Norway racers emotional World Cup win after Kilde crash

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — World Cup slalom leader Manuel Feller denied the Norwegian men an emotional win Sunday. The slalom was held one day after Norway team leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde crashed in a downhill and was airlifted from the Wengen course. Kilde’s friend Atle Lie McGrath had been fastest in the first slalom run but Feller edged McGrath for a second straight victory. The winning margin was 0.10 seconds instead of 0.02 one week earlier at nearby Adelboden. Another Norwegian, Henrik Kristoffersen, was third, 0.21 behind Feller.

