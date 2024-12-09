Standout rookie receiver McConkey inactive for Chargers vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey is inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of knee and shoulder injuries. It’s the first game missed this season by McConkey, who is third among NFL rookies with 58 catches and fourth with 815 receiving yards. He has four touchdown receptions, tied for third among rookies. McConkey has topped 100 receiving yards in three of his last six games.

