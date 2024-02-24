Stan Bowles, maverick soccer player who starred for QPR and played for England, dies at 75

LONDON (AP) — Former England soccer player Stan Bowles has died at the age of 75. The maverick player made five appearances for England and was a widely admired star for London club Queens Park Rangers in the 1970s. QPR says in a statement that Bowles died on Saturday. It was announced in 2015 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. QPR described him as “one of the most naturally gifted players of his generation.”

