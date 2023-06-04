Stallings’s sac fly lifts George Mason past Maryland, 11-10 at Winston-Salem Regional

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Brett Stallings lifted a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to plate the winning run as George Mason eliminated Maryland 11-10 in the Winston-Salem Regional. Maryland was routed by No. 1 Wake Forest 21-6 on Saturday to land in Sunday’s elimination round. George Mason advances to face the Demon Deacons later Sunday. Wake Forest needs one win to earn a berth in the Super Regional; the Patriots would need to win Sunday and again Monday to advance.

