Staley Statue: Gamecocks coach to be honored with statue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s capital city is planning a statue honoring two-time national championship coach Dawn Staley. Officials from Columbia say they’re working with the group, Statues for Equality, which seeks to increase the number of female honorees for their contributions to society. Design plans are in the works and should take about a year to construct on install. The cost is about $140,000 and will be split by the Statues for Equality and private donations. Staley has won NCAA Tournament crowns in 2017 and last season. Her Gamecocks are ranked No. 1 and are 23-0.

