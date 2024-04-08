Staley and South Carolina in good place to keep dynasty rolling and repeat as champions

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dawn Staley and South Carolina have cemented their place as the next dynasty in women’s basketball. With two NCAA titles in the past three seasons, 109 wins in the last 112 games it’s hard to argue with that. It doesn’t look like it’s going to end any time soon with most of the team back from this year’s title team. First it was Immaculata then Louisiana Tech and USC. Next was Pat Summitt with Tennessee before Geno Auriemma and UConn took over. Now it’s Staley’s turn.

