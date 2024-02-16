Stalemate in Villarreal as home side draws with Getafe in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal has come from behind to draw with Getafe 1-1 and extend its unbeaten run in the Spanish league to five games. Getafe took a first half lead through Nemanja Maksimović. Alberto Moreno equalized for the home side 11 minutes into the second half. Getafe is in 10th place, three places ahead of Villarreal.

