Stalemate between Bayern and Leverkusen, St Pauli enjoys first Bundesliga win in 13 years

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has dominated a 1-1 draw with defending champion Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The Bavarian powerhouse’s inability to find a winning goal ends its six-game winning start to the season across all competitions. Elias Saad scored twice and set up another goal as St. Pauli claimed its first Bundesliga win for 13 years by 3-0 in Freiburg. St. Pauli secured promotion as the second-division champion last season. Germany forward Deniz Undav scored deep in stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw for 10-man Stuttgart at Wolfsburg. Tomas Cvancara scored just as late to give Borussia Mönchengladbach a 1-0 win over Union Berlin. Heidenheim enjoyed a 2-0 win in Mainz and Leipzig coasted to a 4-0 win over visiting Augsburg.

