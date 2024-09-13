Stakusic fights off 4 match points to upset top-seeded Ostapenko at the Guadalajara Open

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Teenager Marina Stakusic survived four match points to claim the biggest win in her career by defeating top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko to advance to the Guadalajara Open quarterfinals. The 19-year-old Canadian was down 4-0 in the third set Thursday and fought off the four match points when she was down 5-3. Stakusic defeated Olympic semifinalist Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the opening round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.