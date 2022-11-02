Stagnant offense forces Colts to make midseason changes

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Coach Frank Reich can’t explain it. The Indianapolis Colts are struggling with slow starts, struggling to score points, struggling to win games. So over the past two weeks, he’s been making changes. He benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan last week. He fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. And then the Colts traded running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Will any of it help Sunday against New England? Reich certainly hopes so.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.