Stafford, Watson and Lance: 3 trades that helped shape this postseason in a variety of ways

In 2021, the San Francisco 49ers gave Miami a package of picks so they could move up in the draft and take Trey Lance. When teams make a deal like that, the repercussions can last for years. In fact, that trade led to the Dolphins acquiring receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. As the playoffs begin, it’s worth looking back at three huge trades that helped shape several of the franchises in this postseason. The domino effect is truly wild.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.