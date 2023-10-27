Stade de France crowd treats England players to hostile chorus of jeers and whistles

PARIS (AP) — Fans at Stade de France have treated England’s players to hostility at the Rugby World Cup by jeering and whistling during the third-place match against Argentina. The treatment started before kickoff when the lineups were announced for the consolation prize that England won by just prevailing 26-23. With England still in the dressing room, almost every player’s name was booed and whistled by spectators. England captain Owen Farrell was notably picked out. Every tactical kick and goalkick put him on the end of merciless booing. But he had the last laugh as England won.

