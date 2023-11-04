Stackhouse has key late pick as No. 1 Georgia holds off No. 14 Missouri, 30-21

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse’s fourth-quarter interception helped protect No. 1 Georgia’s slim lead and the Bulldogs beat No. 14 Missouri 30-21 for their 26th consecutive win. Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, had to rally to win the key SEC East matchup against Missouri. The Tigers led 13-10 early in the second half. Georgia answered with two straight touchdowns, a 15-yard run by Kendall Milton and Carson Beck’s 5-yard scoring pass to Oscar Delp. Georgia led 27-21 when Stackhouse, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound senior, picked off Brady Cook’s short pass. Beck passed for 254 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

