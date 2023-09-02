St. Thomas-Minnesota builds big lead, holds off Division-II opponent in opener

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Shawn Shipman rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Amari Powell added two rushing touchdowns, and St. Thomas of Minnesota defeated Black Hills State 36-26 in a season opener on Saturday.

Powell completed 12 of 24 passes for a modest 105 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 11 yards. Shipman’s 140 yards came on 21 carries. He had a 19-yard touchdown and a long run of 44 yards.

The Tommies led 22-0 early in the second quarter before their Division II opponent rallied behind the passing of Tanner Clarkson, who finished 17 of 25 for 280 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Clarkson’s TD pass was a 52-yarder to running back Nolan Susel, who also ran for one touchdown and threw a 17-yard pass to TJ Chukwurah for another.

The Yellow Jackets led in total offense 366-334.

The Tommies are riding the longest home-field winning streaking in all levels of the NCAA, having won 27 consecutive home games.

St Thomas was 10-1 last season, its second in Division I, and won the Pioneer Football League championship. The Tommies unveiled their championship banner in a short ceremony on Saturday.

—-

https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.