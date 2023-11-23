St. Rose scores 26, Princeton rolls to a 77-63 win over No. 22 Oklahoma women in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Madison St. Rose matcher her career-high with 26 points, Kaitlyn Chen added 20 and Princeton rolled to a 77-63 win over No. 22 Oklahoma at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. St. Rose opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and after a 3 by Oklahoma’s Nevaeh Tot the Tigers reeled off 11 points for a 17-3 lead. Ellie Mitchell had 18 rebounds, six assists and four steals to go with six points for Princeton. The Sooners came in averaging 89.8 points a game on 49.5% shooting. They finished the loss at 35% and were better from 3-point range, 9 of 25 (36%) than inside the arc (33%). Aubrey Joens had 13 points

