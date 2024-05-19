St. Pauli wins German second division title ahead of promotion to Bundesliga

WIESBADEN, Germany (AP) — St. Pauli has won the German second division title as it prepares to return to the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2010-11 season. Hamburg-based St. Pauli and second-place Holstein Kiel had both already secured promotion before the last day of games Sunday but were competing for the prestige of being promoted as second-division champion. St. Pauli won 2-1 at Wehen Wiesbaden to beat Holstein by a point.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.