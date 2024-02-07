St. Mary’s extends stranglehold on WCC lead thrashing Pacific behind Ducas’ 18 points

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas scored 18 points shooting 7 for 9 including 4 for 4 from 3-point range and St. Mary’s won its 11th straight stomping Pacific 84-43. ucas started St. Mary’s off with a 3-pointer 17 seconds in and the Gaels never trailed. St. Mary’s 37-19 lead over Pacific at the midway point halftime marked the 11th time this season they led by 15-or-more points at intermission; the highest in the nation. Reserve Jalen Brown and Cam Denson led the Tigers with 11 points each.

