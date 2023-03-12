St. Louis wins 3rd straight with 2-1 victory over Portland

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
Portland Timbers defender Juan David Mosquera, left, pushes the ball past St. Louis City's Celio Pompeu during an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sean Meagher]

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kyle Hiebert scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute and St. Louis City won its third straight match with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night, tying the MLS record for wins to start the season by an expansion team. Jared Stroud also scored for St. Louis, which was among just four teams in MLS with two wins to start the season heading into the match. The Timbers took an early lead on Zac McGraw’s header off a corner from Eryk Williamson in the third minute.

