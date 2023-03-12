St. Louis wins 3rd straight with 2-1 victory over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kyle Hiebert scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute and St. Louis City won its third straight match with a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night, tying the MLS record for wins to start the season by an expansion team. Jared Stroud also scored for St. Louis, which was among just four teams in MLS with two wins to start the season heading into the match. The Timbers took an early lead on Zac McGraw’s header off a corner from Eryk Williamson in the third minute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.