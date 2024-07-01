St. Louis MLS team fires coach Bradley Carnell in 2nd season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis City has fired coach Bradley Carnell amid a disappointing second season for the MLS team. The team announced the move two days after blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Vancouver. St. Louis is 12th in the 14-team Western Conference a year after becoming the first expansion team to win a conference regular-season title. Technical Director John Hackworth will manage the team on an interim basis. Carnell was hired as the team’s first manager in January 2022 and received a contract extension before this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.