St. Louis MLS team fires coach Bradley Carnell in 2nd season

By The Associated Press
St. Louis City head coach Bradley Carnell, front left, calls to his players from the sideline during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis City has fired coach Bradley Carnell amid a disappointing second season for the MLS team. The team announced the move two days after blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Vancouver. St. Louis is 12th in the 14-team Western Conference a year after becoming the first expansion team to win a conference regular-season title. Technical Director John Hackworth will manage the team on an interim basis. Carnell was hired as the team’s first manager in January 2022 and received a contract extension before this season.

