St. Louis City’s Bürki, Portland Timbers’ Pantemis stellar in scoreless draw

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Roman Bürki stopped three shots in goal for St. Louis City and James Pantemis had two saves for the Portland Timbers as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. It was the fourth clean sheet of the season for Bürki and the league-leading ninth draw of the season for St. Louis City (3-4-9), which won the Western Conference in its inaugural campaign last year. Pantemis made his fourth start and fifth appearance, subbing in for usual starter Maxime Crépeau, who missed with international duties. The Timbers (5-7-6) stretched their unbeaten run to four behind Pantemis’ second shutout of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.