St. Louis City’s’ Burki named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis City’s Roman Burki was named Major League Soccer’s Goalkeeper of the Year, becoming the first goalkeeper to win the award while playing for an expansion club since 1998. The Swiss-born Burki played for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund for seven seasons before joining St. Louis for its first MLS season. His 17 wins for the team are the most for any first-year MLS goalkeeper in the post-shootout era. He conceded 42 goals and had 123 saves, second-most in MLS this season.

